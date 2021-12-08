Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,660 in the last 365 days.

Biikrs Launches Membership-Only Club for Bike Owners and Cyclists

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biikrs, a new membership-only club for bike owners, cyclists, and enthusiasts. Members can expect to save approximately $620.00 annually while also enjoying the prestige that comes with being a Biikrs member.

With the help of technology, Members will be able to connect with the services they need 24/7 nationwide through the Biikrs website and Biikrs mobile app.

Members will enjoy:
• Up to 60% lower prices for mobile bike repairs nationwide and have a mobile mechanic at their location in minutes
• Get the lowest prices and best deals on Biikrs E-commerce website, built for bike owners and cyclists,
• Enjoy unlimited free same-day deliveries nationwide on all orders.

Exclusive member benefits and perks:
• Including Free gym memberships.
• Free EV charging.
• Cybersecurity protection
• Use of Biikrs private aircraft.
• A free bicycle anti-theft service.
• Use of luxury vacation properties.

Early backers can also be shareowners.

Founded by Marcus Copeland, Biikrs is registered in the US state of New Mexico and is expected to begin its first round of crowdfunding in December 2021, and is expected to launch in May 2022.

To Join Biikrs prelaunch mailing list:

Send an email to contact@biikrs.com.

Become an Early Backer:
https://biikrs.com/early-backers/.

For more information, please visit www.Biikrs.com.

Marcus C
Biikrs LLC
email us here

Biikrs Promotional Video

You just read:

Biikrs Launches Membership-Only Club for Bike Owners and Cyclists

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.