Biikrs Launches Membership-Only Club for Bike Owners and Cyclists

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biikrs, a new membership-only club for bike owners, cyclists, and enthusiasts. Members can expect to save approximately $620.00 annually while also enjoying the prestige that comes with being a Biikrs member.

With the help of technology, Members will be able to connect with the services they need 24/7 nationwide through the Biikrs website and Biikrs mobile app.

Members will enjoy:

• Up to 60% lower prices for mobile bike repairs nationwide and have a mobile mechanic at their location in minutes

• Get the lowest prices and best deals on Biikrs E-commerce website, built for bike owners and cyclists,

• Enjoy unlimited free same-day deliveries nationwide on all orders.

Exclusive member benefits and perks:

• Including Free gym memberships.

• Free EV charging.

• Cybersecurity protection

• Use of Biikrs private aircraft.

• A free bicycle anti-theft service.

• Use of luxury vacation properties.

Early backers can also be shareowners.

Founded by Marcus Copeland, Biikrs is registered in the US state of New Mexico and is expected to begin its first round of crowdfunding in December 2021, and is expected to launch in May 2022.

To Join Biikrs prelaunch mailing list:

Send an email to contact@biikrs.com.

Become an Early Backer:

https://biikrs.com/early-backers/.

For more information, please visit www.Biikrs.com.

Biikrs Promotional Video