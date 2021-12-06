Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Dec. 9 in honor of WWII veteran and former Sen. Bob Dole

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Dec. 9, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of World War II veteran and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who died today at age 98.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.