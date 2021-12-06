Lauren Deluca of Chronic Illness Advocacy & Awareness Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RUTLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past 10 years, the public response to the opioid crisis was mainly focused on restricting access to medicine to the sickest of the sick. Patients were no longer to be treated with opiate pain medication and offered ineffective, and often untested, alternative treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapies, Tai Chi, exercise and other self-management techniques.

Unfortunately, many people who truly need opiate pain medication have been greatly harmed from this approach.

“This is happening widespread, but it’s not being given the coverage that it deserves,” says Lauren Deluca. “For those suffering from pain from chronic illness, opioid based medications are the only treatment that provides them any semblance of relief and functionality.”

Deluca is the Executive Director and Founding President of the Chronic Illness Advocacy & Awareness Group (CIAAG), a national non-profit organization focused on the public-private partnerships influence on patient rights and access to medicines.

The best way to describe CIAAG is to explain how it came together.

In May 2017, Deluca went to the emergency room for an acute pancreatic attack.

“I was denied appropriate care” recalls Deluca. “Medical providers cited fear of government reprimand as a reason to deny my treatment and advised me to go home and self-manage with deep breathing techniques and other dietary adjustments. However, the emergency room was exactly where I needed to be.”

Deluca was bounced around from doctor to doctor, with each doctor denying she was in pain and accusing her of drug-seeking. However, Deluca was in serious medical distress, losing 20 lbs. in less than three weeks due to inability to eat.

In December of 2017, Deluca finally made it to a doctor who accepted her and agreed to basically start over. He quickly discovered Deluca was in serious trouble and diagnosed her with a condition known as Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome, in which her stomach and two parts of her intestines had collapsed inside her abdomen, preventing her from consuming food and causing debilitating pain.

Deluca was right. She needed opiate pain medications, but because of new DEA overreach and public policy changes regarding prescribing, Deluca developed a rare condition and now lives with intractable pain syndrome 24 hours a day. This life-changing experience inspired her to create CIAAG, to be the voice for other vulnerable individuals who were being denied access to necessary care they need due public health policy changes.

“I created the organization by necessity,” says Deluca. “I was in medical emergency, and quickly I recognized that there was no organization that I could turn to for help, so I decided to become that organization. The worst thing is to be sick, afraid and have no idea what to do and have nowhere to turn to give you guidance. It’s caused a real desperation in the chronic illness and chronic pain community. Many patients have lost access to the only treatment that works for them.”

Deluca says we should not ban a certain type of treatment because somebody else, with a completely differently illness, may not do well with that treatment. Treatment should be individualized. Those with addiction cannot be treated the same as someone with pain from rare chronic disease. The continuous conflation of these separate but equally important issues has led to increases in both overdoses and suicides.

