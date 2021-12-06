Investment Banking Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and COVID-19 Impact till 2021-2027

Investment Banking Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published report, titled, “Investment Banking Market by Service Type (Debt Capital Markets Underwriting, Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting, Syndicated Loans, and Others) and End User (Individuals and Corporate Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.”

Investment banking market has experienced a tremendous growth globally, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Investment banking is a division of a financial institution that provides consulting services to governments, corporations, and institutions in the market. It assists several factors such as capital rising for business expansions, projects, initial public offerings (IPOs) and facilitates mergers and acquisitions (M&A) of corporate companies. It serves as middlemen for creditors and businesses in the market. Several investment banks function on primary brokerage and wealth management facilities in coordination with their investment research enterprises. Investment banks provide services to both security-issuing corporations and securities-buying investors. In addition, investment bankers provide additional data for positioning their securities in the open market for companies, an operation which is very critical to the credibility of an investment bank.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis:

Increase in trend of growing capital requirements and rise in financial challenges in business environments, along with the surge in demand for fundamental advisory from corporate companies are key drivers for the market growth. However, several factors such as government regulations and growth in cyber-attacks for data security are expected to hinder the market growth.

Furthermore, improvement in business environments and increase in financial activity in emerging countries such as India and Singapore are expected to provide opportunities for the industry.

The Investment Banking Market study outlines the latest driving factors of the market along with prime challenges in the market growth. Moreover, the study includes the analysis of restraining factors that affect market growth. This analysis helps major stakeholders and new business entrants to understand the market dynamics and formulate strategies to maintain their foothold in the market and gain an advantage using the lucrative opportunities in the market.

The Investment Banking Market report offers detailed information regarding major end-users of the market and annual forecast during the forecast period. In addition, it provides an accurate revenue forecast for every year along with sales growth. These forecasts are offered by skilled analysts in the Investment Banking Market and after a thorough study of the market across various regions of the market. Thus, these forecasts are a vital source of information for understanding the lucrative prospects of the industry.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on the Investment Banking Market. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, several countries closed their borders to curb the spread of infection and imposed strict regulations regarding lockdown and social distancing. This disrupted the supply chain of the Investment Banking Market. Moreover, the lack of workforce and operation of manufacturing factories at half of their capacity negatively affected the market. However, the majority of the governments across the globe have launched vaccination drives, which will help the market to get back on track.

The Investment Banking Market growth is studied across several regions and the report highlights several factors that affect the market performance across these regions including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The Investment Banking Market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently leading the market. In addition, the study includes a thorough financial analysis, SWOT profile, business strategies, recently launched products & services, and business overview of the market players. The report covers recent market developments including market expansion, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches. This analysis stakeholders and new business entrants to understand the latest market trends and formulate new business strategies.

Major players analyzed include UBS Group, Bank of America Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, DBS Bank, Axis Capital

Key offering of the Report:

1. Key driving factors: An in-depth study of the dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

2. Current market trends & forecasts: A comprehensive study of the Investment Banking Market along with recent market trends and forecasts during the forecast period to help customers make an informed decision and formulate lucrative business strategies

3. Segmental Analysis: A study of each segment coupled with driving factors and growth rate analysis of every segment

4. Geographical analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market across several geographical regions that help market players to leverage fruitful market opportunities

5. Competitive landscape: A study of prime market players that are currently leading the Investment Banking Market

Prime Benefits from this Research Report:

1. The report includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis to understand the ability of buyers and suppliers, which enables business investors to devise sound, fruitful business decisions.

2. The study covers a detailed study of the latest market trends and market size coupled with Investment Banking Market forecast during the forecast period.

3. The report offers an analysis of the potential of the market across various geographical regions along with revenue contribution.

4. The study includes a detailed analysis of the key market players that are active in the market.

