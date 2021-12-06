Teressa Joubert of Teressa Medium Readings to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When our loved ones die, it’s natural to wonder: Are they at peace? Are they proud of me? How can I know when they're giving me a sign? How can I communicate with them?

Teressa Joubert is a Spiritual Empathic Psychic Medium, Clairvoyant Aura Artist, Medical Intuitive, Spiritual Teacher, and the founder of Teressa Medium Readings.

Through her advanced abilities of clairvoyance, clairsentience, clairaudience and claircognizance, Teressa is able to communicate with the spirits of loved ones who have passed.

“I'm able to perceive energy that people don't usually perceive with my sixth sense,” explains Teressa. “Everyone has a colorful bubble of energy that surrounds them like an egg. Through their aura, I can sense their personality, their kindness, their strength, their sense of humor, their warmth.”

Teressa can see your loved ones in spirit, as they stand in the room with her and gesture information while communicating telepathically through symbols, thoughts and feelings.

“These spirits want to create peaceful feelings in the person I'm interacting with,” says Teressa. “I'm the medium who helps people do that. I try to help people as much as I can.”

Teressa offers guidance from loved ones on the other side, but she also connects to a person's highest self, the version of us that's most closely connected to God or source or divine energy, to help you in your career, life purpose, relationship and health. After a session, Teressa says her clients feel relieved, like a hundred pounds has been lifted off their chest.

Teressa has been seeing and feeling energy since she was a child. She says it was difficult growing up, adjusting to understand what her abilities meant. She was receiving multiple intakes of information telepathically. It was overwhelming.

“I was trying to stifle my abilities because I didn't know what to do with them,” recalls Teressa. “But I’ve always wanted to help people.”

Teressa started practicing professionally in 2014 and hasn’t looked back. Today, in addition to her readings, Teressa has launched the Sixth Sense Transformation Mastery Program, where students learn how to successfully and accurately use their intuition to make better decisions and safely connect to the other side.

“Everybody has some percentage of a sixth sense, but colleges and universities don't typically have a program for mediumship or medical intuitives,” says Teressa. “I wanted to be that person for other people I never had for myself to help other people through this process. I enjoy helping people understand which aspect of their sixth sense is strongest and how they can use their sixth sense to live the best life possible.”

