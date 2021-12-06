No Travel Advisory issued for I-29 in southeastern North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol issued a No Travel Advisory on Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border due to near zero visibility and ice-covered roadways.

A No Travel Advisory means that motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions which may make it unsafe to travel.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

- # # # -