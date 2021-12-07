22 year old starts initiative to help black and immigrant youth start their first business in 2022
HomelessHandbook.com is excited to announce that it is increasing its outreach programs for underserved and impoverished communities. The innovative nationwide resource offers publications and initiatives that provide tools and information about launching a first business or seeking a higher-quality career. HomelessHandbook.com's online support is a web-based outreach project designed exclusively to assist young entrepreneurs in overcoming challenges in order to change the path of their lives.
Visitors to the Homeless Handbook website will find a downloadable sample handbook. The manual is chock-full of useful hints and suggestions for obtaining work or launching a small business. The online tool addresses a variety of issues that young entrepreneurs will benefit from learning about, such as goal identification, preparation, developing an effective resume, outreach, and establishing a successful routine, as well as a section loaded with valuable resource links that will help the candidate move forward towards his or her goals.
Starting a business is a popular New Year's resolution. HomelessHandbook.com intends to engage with young entrepreneurs around the country, motivate, educate and support them in starting a business in 2022, by expanding its outreach efforts to underrepresented and poor communities. With the approach of the new year, the organization also aims to break down obstacles and highlight the opportunities that exist outside of the present environments of young aspiring entrepreneurs.
The "Teach a Man to Fish" concept is the common thread that runs through everything HomelessHandbook.com strives to achieve. To begin, the crew at HomelessHandbook.com mass prints and distributes booklets filled with information, tips, and outlines to inspire entrepreneurship among those affected by homelessness. Furthermore, the team is always on the lookout for bright, kind-hearted people who wish to get involved. Business owners who have advice to provide or a helping hand to lend are encouraged to do so. The team is eager to meet with business owners and discuss how they can help HomelessHandbook.com.
About HomelessHandbook.com: HomelessHandbook.com is a one-of-a-kind nationwide web-based outreach organization based in South Florida. The organization takes a novel approach to providing entrepreneurial guidance and tools to disadvantaged and underserved communities, with a particular emphasis on assisting young entrepreneurs impacted by homelessness.
