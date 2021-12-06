Libertarian Party of California Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Fresno Fête to Support California Candidates
The Libertarian Party, the third largest political party in the United States, is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this weekend.”FRESNO, CA, US, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Libertarian Party, the third largest political party in the United States, is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this weekend. The Libertarian Party of California (LPCA), whose inaugural meeting was in Fresno shortly after the founding of the national party five decades ago, will be returning to its roots with an event to celebrate of the 50th anniversary this Saturday, December 11, 2021, on the same date as the founding of the national party.
— LPCA
The LPCA anniversary event will be held at the Wyndham Garden Fresno Airport, and features a fun filled evening including comedians Kyle Ruff who has been featured at many Libertarian events throughout the country, Jeremiah Nation and Tony Martina from the local Fresno area, a DJ, photo booth, and more. In addition to these special guests, there will be dinner, birthday cake, and a cash bar. There will also be a silent auction to benefit the many California candidates who will be running for office in 2022, so please come ready to give all the support you can!
During last month's elections, in a record-setting night, the Libertarian Party nearly doubled its number of elected officials nationally. The party estimates that voters across the United States elected more than 150 Libertarian candidates to office that night, with final totals expected to be much higher in the coming weeks due to close calls and write-in races. In 2022 the LPCA Candidate Support Committee will be supporting many Libertarian candidates across California in their races and the money raised this weekend will help give them the support needed to bring more wins to California.
Who: Libertarian Party of California
What: 50th Anniversary Celebration and fundraiser for the Candidate Support Committee with dinner, comedy, DJ and dancing, photo booth, cake, cash bar.
Where: Wyndham Garden Fresno Airport, 5090 East Clinton Way, Fresno, CA 93727
When: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 7:30pm to midnight
Tickets: $20 - $150. Dinner & evening entertainment/$60, VIP/$150, entertainment only/$20
Buy Tickets Here
About the Libertarian Party: The Libertarian Party (LP) was founded in 1971 and is the third largest political party in the United States. The Libertarian, Democratic, and Republican parties are the only political parties that appeared on the ballot in all fifty states in the 2020 Presidential Election. The LP seeks to expand personal freedoms, dramatically reduce taxes, decrease interference in the economy, and avoid meddling in overseas conflicts. The LP of California is an affiliate of the national Libertarian Party; learn more at www.ca.lp.org.
Honor Robson
Libertarian Party of California
+1 562-746-1775
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter