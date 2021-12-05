Office of the Governor News Release: Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Robert J. Dole

HONOLULU — At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately – until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

This action serves to honor Robert J. Dole who died this morning at the age of 98.

“Bob Dole served this nation wholeheartedly with dignity and respect. After serving in World War II, he helped build a better future for all of us, and we recognize and honor his patriotic service,” Gov. Ige said.

