212Quest Announces the Ultimate Europe Travel Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunt games, today announced the Ultimate Europe travel quest adventure is open for participation to travel lovers from anywhere in the world.
“If you are anything like us, going on an adventurous European tour is something you have always fantasied about – and 212Quest will make that fantasy come true with our Ultimate Europe travel quest adventure,” said Avi.
In this ultimate Europe travel adventure, participants will experience the electric cities of Germany, explore the musical city of Vienna, drive through the cultural richness of Rome, visit museums, and observe all the beautiful renaissance arts and architecture scattered across Europe.
“Even with the corvid-19 travel restrictions, participants will enjoy this trip as they will see new places, interact with locals, learn more about Europe’s culture and heritage – and of course have fun.”
This 26-day travel quest will take participants on an explorative quest to more than 13 cities across the culturally diverse European continent. They will drive through cities searching for odd artifacts, tricky clues, and strange details hidden in different cities.
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they win the first-place, second-place, or third-place position in the quest.
Travel lovers that wish to join this tour can visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the quest and how to enter.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes
adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
About 212Quest
212World
