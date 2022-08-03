Calling All Travel Lovers for the London to Rome Travel Quest Adventure Organized by 212Quest
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, a travel adventure company known for being more than just one thing, is excited to announce the London to Rome travel quest adventure.
The London to Rome travel adventure features a combination of Europe’s most glamorous tourist destination sites. Participants will join a French baking class, explore the streets of Michelangelo’s Florence, taste Barcelona’s delicious churros and sangrias, click an Instagram-worthy lean photo in Pisa – and partake in treasure hunt games that are entertaining and educating.
“212Quest is a company that combines travel and treasure hunt games to ensure that travelers and fun lovers have an exciting travel experience. And we are thrilled to announce that the London to Rome travel quest will be as exciting and entertaining as previous travel quests,” said Avi.
Interested participants will join other travel lovers for this 11-day trip that starts in London and goes through Paris, Tuscany with the final destination in Rome. Participants will look for clues, solve puzzles, and hunt down quirky objects that help them learn more about the tourist destination sites and cities they are touring.
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they win the first-place, second-place, or third-place position in the quest.
Travel lovers that wish to join this tour can visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the quest and
how to enter.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes
adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience.
Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Tina Andreeva
The London to Rome travel adventure features a combination of Europe’s most glamorous tourist destination sites. Participants will join a French baking class, explore the streets of Michelangelo’s Florence, taste Barcelona’s delicious churros and sangrias, click an Instagram-worthy lean photo in Pisa – and partake in treasure hunt games that are entertaining and educating.
“212Quest is a company that combines travel and treasure hunt games to ensure that travelers and fun lovers have an exciting travel experience. And we are thrilled to announce that the London to Rome travel quest will be as exciting and entertaining as previous travel quests,” said Avi.
Interested participants will join other travel lovers for this 11-day trip that starts in London and goes through Paris, Tuscany with the final destination in Rome. Participants will look for clues, solve puzzles, and hunt down quirky objects that help them learn more about the tourist destination sites and cities they are touring.
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they win the first-place, second-place, or third-place position in the quest.
Travel lovers that wish to join this tour can visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the quest and
how to enter.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes
adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience.
Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Tina Andreeva
212TravelBuddy
+1 305-707-9999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn