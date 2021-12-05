Submit Release
Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1900 Block of 12th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce two arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the 1900 block of 12th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male and a 14 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence) and Possession of a BB Gun.

 

This case remains under investigation.  Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

