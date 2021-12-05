Update Arrest Made in a Homicide Offense: Unit Block of Elmira Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a Homicide offense that occurred on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the Unit block of Elmira Street, Southwest.

At approximately 11:27 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, members located an adult female, inside of a residence, suffering from apparent trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 71 year-old Sylvia Matthews, of Southwest, DC.

Previously, on Friday, December 3, 2021, 66 year-old Michael Garrett, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

Detectives are actively working with the United States Attorney’s Office to file additional charges related to the decedent’s death.