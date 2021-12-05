Smart Fabrics Market Size is Projected to Attain USD 10.64 Billion In 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing adoption of smart wearables globally & rising demand for smart fabrics from military & defense sector are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart fabrics market size is expected to reach USD 10.64 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as increasing adoption of smart wearables in various end-use applications such as healthcare, defense, and sports, and rising disposable income are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on health and fitness, coupled with a desire to proactively track crucial vitals as well as performance parameters of athletes, is expected to drive demand for wearable devices manufactured using smart fabrics. Professional and recreational athletes are adopting sportswear made using smart fabrics to monitor their workout sessions and further boost physical performance. Moreover, smart devices embedded on sport clothing help to monitor functions such as heart rate, body temperature, breathing, and other parameters, including total distance travelled and number of steps taken. For example, Nadi X yoga gear from Wearable X have woven-in sensors, coupled with vibration monitors, that sense movements of the user and guide the user through yoga sessions. Bluetooth-enabled pants easily sync with a mobile app that allows the user to choose from a variety of workouts.

Rising need to improve safety and effectiveness of military forces is expected to drive demand for smart fabrics in military & defense sector. High demand for real-time information technology in extreme environmental conditions and hazardous situations in order to increase survivability and protection of military forces is resulting in increasing usage of smart clothing. In addition, incorporation of smart fabrics to improve protection, communication, and monitoring of soldiers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Advanced military uniforms and materials are currently manufactured using textile-based materials equipped with nanotechnology. Nanotechnology add permanent effects and provide high durability fabrics and thus rising usage of nanotechnology in smart clothing is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

In December 2020, MEY introduced its new product series Zzzleepwear with the help of Schoeller Textiles AG. The product helps to improve sleep quality of users. Fabrics of the Zzzleepwear series are equipped with advanced energear technology from Schoeller Textiles AG that reflect the body’s own energy, which is emitted in the form of far-infrared rays. In addition, textile finish of the product is based on a titanium-mineral matrix that reflects far-infrared rays back to the user’s body. This effect is expected to have a positive impact on the body and aid in maintaining energy balance.

Ultra-smart fabrics segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global smart fabrics market over the forecast period. This is attributed to ability of such fabrics to sense, react, and adapt to environmental changes.

Sports & fitness segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. Electronic information smart fabric textiles are convenient for users to check their exercise intensity, time, distance, energy consumption, and other exercise parameters in various sports and fitness activities.

Sensing segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue share over the forecast period. Healthcare industry is widely utilizing clothing embedded with wireless textile sensors to monitor patients owing to its enhanced sensing abilities. Improved sensing abilities of smart fabrics with embedded sensors help in monitoring vitals of patients such as their blood sugar, breathing, heart rate, and blood sugar.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing research and development activities to introduce technologically advanced smart fabrics and rising demand from a variety of end-use verticals are factors expected to drive market growth in this region.

Major players in the market report include AiQ Smart Clothing, Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., ThermoSoft International Corporation, Kolon Industries, Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex, Schoeller Textiles AG, Sensoria Inc., and OTEX Specialty Narrow Fabrics Inc.

