Submit Release
News Search

There were 455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,753 in the last 365 days.

Ingel Soong Tuition Centre Popular For H2 Physics Tuition, H2 Chemistry Tuition and H2 Math Tuition Gives Out Free Notes

Ingel Soong Tuition Centre

Ingel Soong Tuition Centre

Ingel Soong Tuition Centre highly sought after for H2 Physics Tuition, H2 Chemistry Tuition and H2 Math Tuition publishes The Ingelious Method for free.

Ingel Soong Tuition Centre is the only tuition centre to offer group tuition and one-to-one tuition for GCE O Level, IP, IB, GCE A Level and tertiary diploma, university and polytechnic tuition.”
— Ingel Soong
SINGAPORE, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingel Soong Tuition Centre, highly sought after for its unique pedagogy for H2 Physics Tuition, H2 Chemistry Tuition and H2 Math Tuition recently released The Ingelious Method for free. With the first batch of subject content released, students can now access these at any point in time without incurring any costs.

The Ingelious Method is a collection of short-cuts to resolve concepts that commonly result in frustration for students. They provide students with a refreshing perspective on solving hard-to-understand problems. The Ingelious Method provides a holistic overview of the content ("the big picture") while drawing students' attention to important tiny details that other students are commonly penalised for. It adopts a Pareto basis to help transform studying hours into effective ones, allowing students to now achieve more with less. Students will be taught how to solve questions using first principles and be able to adopt the basic underlying principles to solve a variety of questions, similar to what Elon Musk advocates. In the coming months, students can look forward to more popular topics being uploaded for all three subjects, such as gravitational field, organic chemistry, vectors.

Ingel Soong
Ingel Soong Tuition Centre
+65 9672 6733
contact@ingelsoong.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Ingel Soong Tuition Centre Popular For H2 Physics Tuition, H2 Chemistry Tuition and H2 Math Tuition Gives Out Free Notes

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.