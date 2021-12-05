The Abrahamic Business Circle will host Dubai's most exciting and unique investment summit this December 8th

The Abrahamic Business Circle

"Someone is sitting in the shade of a tree today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." - Warren-Buffett

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the frame of EXPO2020 Dubai, This Thursday, December 8th, The Abrahamic Business Circle will host the one-of-a-kind investment summit. Under the theme "Let Money Talk," the conference aims to create the perfect space for investors, business leaders, and government officials to connect and learn about the future of investment in the different sectors.

"We believe in business development and professionals who seek to innovate, create experiences, and train," Dr. Raphael Nagel, Founder and Chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle, said.

Unlike other events in Dubai, The Abrahamic Business Circle strives for success and wants to showcase to their guests that if we're going to be true entrepreneurs and visionaries within the business world, we need to be at the cutting edge of technology and market trends. For sure, there is no better place to understand where the industries are heading than their events.

In The Abrahamic Business Circle events, great managers and shareholders of the most renowned companies actively participate, turning the activity into an excellent opportunity to contact directly with them whereby other means will be slower and more complex.

In alliance with organizations, associations, and industry experts, The Abrahamic Business Circle develops and promotes business possibilities and economic diplomacy that impact companies to reach global opportunities.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

Established in 2020 by H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, a businessman, a philanthropist, and an economic advisor to financial entities and governments. The Circle was founded to create a global business group where investors, business leaders, and UHNWI from all over the world can interconnect and make profitable deals.

The name of Abrahamic Business Circle was inspired by the existence of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi. The olive branch in the logo is in a circle with three segments that represent the three major Abrahamic religions - Islam, Judaism, and Christianity. Each one maintains their own identity while showing that they stand in unity. At The Abrahamic Business Circle, they believe that creating economic diplomacy through business-impacting positively influences long-term economic prosperity between the countries in the region.

With Members coming from 56 countries, The Abrahamic Business Circle makes long-distance relationships shorter by creating a unique networking opportunity while continuing their knowledge of the current markets to invest in. At the same time, they allow their members to interact with various senior government officials and business leaders who are looking to expand their portfolios. The total of investments exchanged since the inception of The Abrahamic Business Circle after signing the Abraham Accords has reached 2.5 Billion AED ($675.2 Million). Through the Organization’s Initiatives, it has empowered its members with continuing knowledge and expanding valuable contacts.

So far, they have been able to connect business opportunities in food security, greenhouse technology, healthcare, etc. The biggest project they hope to achieve this year is an innovation park where 10,000 people can live and work together to develop new digital technologies.

"We want to help to promote economic diplomacy and bring in a new, more global world view without prejudice and to think together on how we can provide a better future for our children and humanity" H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel said.



