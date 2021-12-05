Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market Size, Share, Industry Growth & Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market was valued at USD 2.27 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.82 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The Extremities market is a compact portion of the orthopedic industry which is driven by the rise in procedures for orthopedic, surgeons due to an increase in ageing population and high global awareness for better treatment for such a high cost.

Patients recover quickly due to advancements in technology and due to the introduction of robotics and 3D printing. Development of new shoulder and ankles and less invasive devices have driven the growth in this market. The restraint such as high manufacturing cost of these operations are pressurising hospitals a lot to opt for the procedures at a very low cost is draining the growth of this market.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical and Zimmer Biomet

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Elbow type segment is the growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted years of 2019-2026 and accounted a market share of 19.2%

• Extremities Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by North America respectively owing to increasing cases of obesity and bone disorders related to it

• Upper Extremity Devices has the dominated the market with a share of 67.9% in 2020 due to high occurrence of orthopedic disorders in shoulders

• Orthopedic clinics are projected to be the fastest expanding end-users in this market at a CAGR of 7.2%

• Revenues from ambulatory surgical centres will increase at a CAGR lower than those from orthopedic clinics and hospitals i.e. 6.2% through 2028

• Europe accounts for the second largest market share of the global orthopedic power tools market at 28.6% due to huge approval of fund through European Union

• Developing countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and Mexico are projected to create good opportunity for market growth of extremities devices due to higher accident cases, favourable demographics, and improvement in access to health care.



Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this report segments the Global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market on the basis of product type, material, application, end user and the regional outlook at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2026.

Global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) Market Key Market Segments:

Product Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Upper Extremity Devices

• Shoulder

• Elbow

• Hand and Wrist

• Others

• Lower Extremity Devices

• Foot

• Ankle

• Others

Material: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Ceramics

• Metallic

• Polymeric

End Use: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC’s)

• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading the research report on global Extremities (Shoulder and Small Joint Implants) market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

