DONY deliver high-quality uniforms & workwear to global suppliers/distributors from Vietnam

Vietnam Clothing Manufacturer continues to be a powerhouse uniform exporter even during global supply disruptions Workforce suppliers and distributors around the globe have found a high-quality apparel source at manufacturer-direct prices as the company continues aggressive expansion into new markets High-Speed DONY MASK Makes 250K Cloth Covering/Day - The Top Of Community Face Mask Supply Chain For US, EU and MENA

Dony Garment is a garment manufacturing factory that has provided and made available their products and services to more than 50 countries in the World.

We work with numerous clients that happily return to utilize or free sample program, low cost, and free design services. We aim to be a one-stop shop for those business clients.” — Pham Quang Anh (Henry Pham), CEO Dony Garment

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, December 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- "We are proud to be a top uniforms & workwear provider in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East," said Pham Quang Anh (Henry Pham), CEO Dony Garment. "The last two years have shown how strong our connections are to international companies, and how time and time again we are the first and best choice when it comes to outfitting a workforce."Pham attributes their sustained success in part to their location outside of the typically thought of centers of global uniforms & workwear manufacturing."Many clients are now looking to diversify their supply sources, and we are ready to capitalize on that desire," he said. "As a trusted manufacturer outside of China, Bangladesh, India and Thailand we can avoid many of the issues arising from trade in those areas. We are proud to operate in the heart of Vietnam, and our clients appreciate the care and attention brought to their orders by our amazing workers up and down the manufacturing process.After clients discover the reasonably priced high-quality products we bring to the market from outside the typical locals, they see the value immediately, and they stay with us for the long term. The last few years have taught us how to capitalize on being a trusted industry partner."Dony Garment Company is one of the best garment companies that have given their all in recent times. It’s a household name in Vietnam because of its commitment and dedication towards delivering top-notch services to humanity especially during this pandemic. They have relentlessly shown their worth by manufacturing outstanding products that have continued to save the world.Dony Garment Company has been instrumental to many countries by manufacturing advanced, certified, and comfortable PPE to give people an advantage over the rival germs, harmful substances, blood, bloody fluids, and droplets to help curb the COVID-19.The Dony Protective Coverall is designed to provide all-around protection to healthcare workers. The garments offer head-to-toe protection with ease and comfort. The Coverall and Gowns are made from breathable material. Also, their Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is washable and reusable.“We have done it all,” Pham said. “From coffee shop aprons to outfitting full factories with pants, shirts, windbreakers, and dresses, our clients know Dony Garment can fulfill their supply needs.”One clear fact is that Dony Garment Company is always eager to deliver the best products to its teeming customers across the globe. Not only are they saving lives, but they are also conscious of the World’s economy and indirectly contributing to its growth.They have continued to work towards meeting the needs of the people across the border without discrimination or hesitancy. This reputable company will be pleased to do business with persons from any part of the world. Dony Garment Company exports high-quality reusable cloth face mask and COVID protective clothing. Dony sells great and affordable products that are certified across the globe.The new disposable protective coverall is intended to be used by those with high-covid exposure for long periods of time and is designed to provide ultimate head-toe protection with ease and comfort, with a protective hood, shoe covering, tight-fitting elastic face and cuffs, and an elastic waist design to ensure it fits a variety of body sizes.“From corporate and enterprise to spa and resorts, with Dony Garment, your staff will look professional and comfortable at a direct price from the manufacturer,” Pham said.The isolation gown meanwhile, with its breathable, comfortable, and lightweight design, is suitable for providing quick all-around covid protection. The materials used in both designs offer complete protection, the key difference being the proportion of body coverage.Dony has achieved prominent certification on quality and safety from Vietnam, France, Germany, the United States, and other countries. Their masks have met standards for protecting public health from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certified by the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) from France, and received CE certification from French Certification.Again, Dony masks have been approved by the REACH Certificate of Compliance from Germany. In this bid, the company has already exported tens of millions of 3-Ply Anti-drop Reusable masks to countries like the USA, France, KSA, UK, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Jodan, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Canada, Egypt, Japan.No need to worry, Dony 3-Ply Antibacterial Mask manufacturer strictly follows a standardized process from packaging, sterilization, and sealing. Note, any antibacterial fabric face mask made by Dony Garment Company has undergone severe tests to gain global certification acceptance.In all, the Dony mask is skin-friendly, eco-friendly, and high-quality protective. Their products are of high quality, cheap price, and easy to transport around the world.Again, before being exported in cargo, the face mask goes under high-quality standard production control. Now is the time to order the best PPE and other great products from Dony Garment Company. Always remember, Dony Garment Company deals with high-quality products."We work with numerous clients that happily return to utilize or free sample program, low cost, and free design services. We aim to be a one-stop shop for those business clients.All of our workforce clothing options are of course of the highest quality, but when it comes to face mask protection, with our Dony Mask, quality is a matter of life and death and we take that privilege seriously."By the third quarter of 2021, Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.About Dony Garment:Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - One of the largest clothing manufacturers in Vietnam for making workwear, uniforms, and casual clothing.In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE and exportation around the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.Be sure to visit Garment.dony.vn today to learn more!

DONY's Branded/Promotional Reusable Face Masks Build Companies Branding & Trust With COVID-19