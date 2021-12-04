Equator Launches New Line of Disinfecting and Energy-Efficient Dishwashers

Equator Built in dishwasher

The new 82 series dishwasher offers users a sanitize cycle that eliminates harmful germs in addition to an ultra-combination of energy-efficient programs.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances announced its innovative 82 series full-size, 24” built-in dishwasher designed to eliminate germs and bacteria with its sanitize cycle. This cycle sterilizes dishes by using high-temperature water for ultimate peace of mind. This Energy Star-rated dishwasher also offers eight wash programs and six optional extras for a highly customizable wash and dry based on someone’s dishwashing needs.

Some of the programs include the heavy pots and pans program. The 82 series reaches and cleans every crevice thanks to powerful dual spray arms. The adjustable top rack also offers up more space, eliminating the need for hand-washing bulky dishes. But the half-load option is perfect for small loads while saving time and water. And for delicate stemware, utilizing both the wine glass rack and the delicate cycle guarantees a safe, thorough wash.

Other standout features of the 82 series full size dishwasher include the rinse aid indicator that alerts when it's time to refill. In addition, this dishwasher runs on less than 51 dB, so it never disturbs families day or night. And when it's time to unload this dishwasher, the racks roll out with minimal effort, and the concealed heating element keeps everyone safe. Finally, thanks to the easy-to-clean stainless steel filter and QR code access to the user manual, maintaining optimal performance is a breeze.

The latest innovation from Equator Advanced Appliances is an affordable and convenient solution for families of any size. The 82 series dishwasher is 32.3 H x 23.5 W x 22.4 D inches and comes with a one-year parts and labor warranty and is available in white as WB 82, black as BB 82, and stainless as SB 82. MSRP starts at $709 and is available on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.

