Attorney General James Announces 56 Guns Turned in at Poughkeepsie Gun Buyback

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 56 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Poughkeepsie Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. Today’s event — which marks the last OAG gun buyback this year — is a part of Attorney General James’ initiative to vigorously combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers throughout the state. In 2021, Attorney General James recovered nearly 2,100 guns from 18 buyback events and other measures that were held throughout the entire state. To date, Attorney General James has taken nearly 2,700 firearms out of communities through gun buyback events and other efforts since taking office in 2019.

“Over the past year, areas throughout New York state have experienced record high levels of gun violence and devastation,” said Attorney General James. “In an effort to crack down on this violence and protect our communities, we held 18 gun buybacks and successfully took nearly 2,100 guns off the streets. Every gun that is turned in at our gun buybacks is a potential tragedy averted and a potential life saved. I thank the Poughkeepsie Police Department and our other partners in law enforcement for their invaluable support and collaboration in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

“The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department appreciates the assistance and resources made available through New York Attorney General Letitia James for the community beneficial gun buyback program,” said Poughkeepsie Police Captain Richard T. Wilson. “Any gun that is turned in and no longer accessible to those intent on committing acts of violence is a great benefit to the community as a whole.”

“We are very happy to have this partnership with Attorney General Letitia James on this critical public safety initiative,” said Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison. “Getting guns off the street and out of circulation is a priority.”

“I thank Attorney General Letitia James for taking action to stem the rising tide of gun violence in the City of Poughkeepsie,” said Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson. “Today's gun buyback sends a message that the state is prepared to do whatever it takes to get guns off the streets and return peace and prosperity to our community.”

Today’s community gun buyback resulted in the collection of 56 guns, including 15 handguns, 33 shotguns and rifles, 6 assault rifles, and 2 non-working guns. Since 2013, the OAG has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state and has successfully collected nearly 4,700 firearms.

In exchange for the firearms, the OAG offered monetary compensation, in the form of prepaid gift cards, when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on site.

Attorney General James wishes to thank the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, the Town of Hyde Park Police Department, and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for their support and collaboration on today's event.

