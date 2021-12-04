Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) to Host 3rd Annual Crawfish Cookoff
The crawfish cooking competition. will take place at the East Bank District & Plaza in Bossier City, Louisiana
Teams can sign up at Fumbles Bar & Grill in Shreveport or Beaujax, or Frozen Pirogue before the day of the event.
— John Able, NWLA division director
The general public can start showing up for this event at 11:00 AM when boiling begins with judging between 1:00 PM and 1:30 PM.
They can buy a wristband for $20, which will allow them to sample all of the crawfish.
Only cooking teams are allowed to BYOB.
About the Competition
The competition will consist of two-person teams. The teams will be capped at 100, so interested participants are encouraged to sign up quickly.
The event will start at 9:00 AM, with teams showing up and setting up their cooking stations.
At 11:00 AM, the competition will begin with boiling, and the judging will take place at 1:00 PM.
The winning team will split the purse with Cajun Navy 2016.
"This is always a popular event," said John Able, Division Director of Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016). "People love crawfish, and they love to watch teams cook them. We're excited to see what kind of competition we have this year."
Fontenot also added that the team is grateful for the continued support of the community.
The event is open to the general public, so come out and enjoy some good food and music! For more information, please visit their website or contact john@cajunnavy2016.org to become a competitor.
How to Become a Competitor
If you are interested in becoming a competitor in the Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) 3rd Annual Crawfish Cookoff, please follow the steps below:
1) Sign up at Fumbles Bar & Grill in Shreveport or Beaujax or Frozen Pirogue.
2) Arrive at the event at 9:00 AM on May 7th, 2021.
3) Set up your cooking station and start boiling at 11:00 AM.
4) Judges will start tasting at 1:00 PM
But, if you're going to compete, just know that the competition will be fierce. So, you'd better bring your A-game!
About the Venue
The East Bank District and Plaza is an excellent choice for events like the Crawfish Cookoff.
It has a big area that can accommodate a large number of people and a stage for musical performances. There is also a huge parking lot where automobiles may park.
The location is excellent because it is convenient for people living in Bossier City and people living in Shreveport. This event is sure to be a success, and everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities!
The address is:
615 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111
About Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016)
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) is a non-profit, volunteer search and rescue organization that responds to natural disasters in Louisiana.
They are committed to helping those in need and supporting local emergency responders. They are always looking for new volunteers, so please visit their website to join their team.
If you can’t make the event but would love to support the Cajun Navy, you can make a donation online.
Laurie Bridgers
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016)
+1 833-225-8616
