American Bottle Auctions will offer Part 1 of the Mel Hammer bottle collection, online-only, from December 10th-19th

M100 staved barrel type teakettle inkwell, a beautiful amethyst in color, said to have been produced for the Henry Harrison presidential campaign of 1840 (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

Dr. Renz’s Herb Bitters bottle (San Francisco, circa 1868-1881) with applied tapered top, light lime green in color, 9 ¾ inches tall, one of possibly four known (estimate: $10,000-$15,000).

Catawba Wine Bitters bottle, medium green, with embossed grapes, an applied top and graphite pontil, good overall whittle and crudity, the pontiled version (estimate: $3,000-$6,000).

This Dr. Wonser’s USA Indian Root Bitters bottle with an applied top, medium amber in color and showing lots of uneven glass and whittle, is near-perfect and could sell for $10,000-$20,000.