Two Thousand Million Dollars Caught Fire; DOT emphasis on launching the final version of the Charity Wallet in Wojak
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last 24 hours, about $ 2,000 million has been lost in the crypto market and futures trading. If we want to put together the total events of the past year regarding the bankruptcy of traders, we see that this figure reaches an average of over 100 billion dollars, which is several times the budget of the developed countries of the world. If you look at the economic structures of the cryptocurrency market, you will see that there are only a few educational institutions in this field that prohibit people from trading in high-risk markets. But in the meantime, there is a token in the market called Wojak. You have heard the name of this token many times, a token that was introduced by several brands in a very short time and later introduced by many news agencies and crypto analytical associations as a very valuable token with a bright future. DOT's support for this token in advertising and technical discussions is something that has been fully proven these days, and with the release of the text of the contract by Wojak, everyone knows that this token, one of the DOT holdings, is very close in the near future.
But what sets this token apart from other tokens is an idea called a "charity wallet." In fact, Wojak has made every effort to ensure that people invest in this token completely safe. On the other hand, it looks at the whole market and has made it possible for people who go bankrupt in the crypto market to be able to re-grow and invest with the capital that Wojak provides.
The second news that we received from this token, and we discussed it with the Wojak technical team and it was approved, is the second phase of the charity wallet project. DOT's emphasis on this project has prompted Wojak's technical team to launch the second phase of the charity wallet with a strong will. In the first phase, people who lost all their capital in Wojak were supported, which according to statistics no-one experienced, and now in the second phase, people who have problems in cryptocurrency are supposed to be supported.
