Pierce County massage therapist suspended on felony conviction

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of Pierce County massage therapist Danny Alan Calixto (MA.60261315) pending further legal action.

Calixto was convicted of two counts of first-degree voyeurism, a class C felony. The criminal sentence requires Calixto to forfeit his massage credential. He was charged with observing two women while they were undressing, dressing, and showering.

Calixto cannot perform massage therapy in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

