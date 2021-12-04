Governor Newsom, Acting Governor Kounalakis Issue Statement on Death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Detective 

Published: Dec 03, 2021

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis tonight issued the following statement regarding the death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Detective Armando Cantu:

“We are heartbroken to learn of the loss of Detective Armando Cantu. We send our deepest condolences to Detective Cantu’s family and friends, as well as those who served alongside him. Let us honor his service and never forget his dedication to protecting his community and our country.”

Detective Cantu, 43, passed away on November 18, 2021, from a work-related illness.

Detective Cantu was a 14-year veteran of the Department and was assigned to the Narcotics Division. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Detective Cantu is survived by his wife and an 8-year-old son.

In honor of Detective Cantu, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

