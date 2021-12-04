Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3500 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:58 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to local hospital for treatment of their injuries, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Anthony Depetris, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, December 3, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 24 year-old Georgio Hyles, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.