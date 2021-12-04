Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3400 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:30 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 37 year-old Rayfone Gassaway, of Alexandria, VA.

 

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Gun Recovery Unit arrested 19 year-old Earl Isaac, III, of Southeast, DC. Isaac was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Isaac was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

 

