Star TikToker & Social Media Influencer Toby Smiles Inspires People with Disabilities to Follow Their Dreams
18-year-old Toby is living proof that anyone can accomplish anything they desire in life.
I challenge you to be a friend of a disabled person and help them to do those kinds of things that normal kids do.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toby Smiles has achieved tremendous success on social media, with a whopping 11.2K followers on Instagram and 868.7K followers on TikTok. Aside from the fact that Toby is only 18 years old, what’s most remarkable about his accomplishments is that he has cerebral palsy. But while admitting that he’s had to endure multiple challenges as a result of his condition, Toby isn’t about to let his disability define him.
— Toby Smiles
Quite the contrary …
This remarkable young man wants to be an inspiration to people who have a disability, to prove that anyone can accomplish anything they desire in life.
“I want the world to know that disabled people are normal,” he says. “No matter what sort of a disability you have, you’re still entitled to a life of joy and happiness. I know from personal experience that life can be unfair, and I know things can get tough. But what I want to tell you is that you should always work toward achieving your dreams. If you put your mind to it and work hard enough, you’ll be amazed at what you can accomplish.”
Toby still attends school, but manages to post a range of inspirational content on his social media platforms, some of which has changed lives. In 2018, for example, he posted a challenge on Instagram that was created to help disabled kids have fun like a regular kid.
“I challenge you to be a friend of a disabled person and help them to do those kinds of things that normal kids do,” he wrote.
One of his latest posts is what he describes as a “silly Starbucks dream.” Get A Starbucks Drink Named After Toby Smiles is a petition requesting signatures in the hopes that Starbucks will name a limited-time drink after him.
“I love Starbucks!” states Toby, adding that he’s spent more on Starbucks than he has on school supplies.
While living his own life to the full, Toby just wants to give joy to other people’s lives and would like to become a pastor so he can share the love of Jesus.
“I am thankful to God, my parents, and other dear ones who have always been by my side and supported me,” Toby concludes. “I am also grateful to my followers on social media for their support. I wouldn’t be where I am today without their encouragement.”
For more information about Toby, visit his website at tobysmiles.com or his social media pages:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TobySmiles/featured
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialtobysmiles/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tobysmilesofficial
Toby Smiles
Toby Smiles
Toby@tobysmiles.com