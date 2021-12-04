Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in the 800 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:36 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victim. The suspects took property from the victim, assaulted the victim, and then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.