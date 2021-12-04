Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery while Armed Offense: 1200 Block of 1st Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempt to Commit Robbery while armed offense that occurred on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in the 1200 block of 1st Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:23 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then demanded the victim’s property and brandished a handgun. The victim did not comply and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and a pellet gun was recovered.

 

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, 30-year old Bryce Anthony Porter, of Reston, Virginia, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery while Armed.

 

