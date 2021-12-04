Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of F Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 14, 2021, in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:08 pm, two suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded US currency. The victims refused and then the suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/iJ6c93mY7-c

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.