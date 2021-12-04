Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence): 1200 Block of 34th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in the 1200 block of 34th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:44 pm, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects exited the vehicle, forcefully took the victim’s property then fled the scene in the vehicle. The suspects then fraudulently used the victim’s credit cards at various establishments.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/2k5soS6fAWI

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.