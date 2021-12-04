Monthly Public Board Meeting Set for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

The IUB's monthly public meeting to discuss agency issues and help inform the public and utility industry stakeholders about various dockets and functions of the Board will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in the Hearing Room at the IUB Office, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines.

Due to ongoing health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the IUB encourages customers, stakeholders, and the general public to use virtual options for all identified meetings, workshops, or proceedings.

Virtual options will be available for this meeting. A video livestream of the meeting will begin at 8:55 a.m. The meeting can also be viewed via a Webex and attendees are encouraged to register in advance.

AGENDA

9 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Hearing Room, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA

Call to Order Consent Items Board Meeting Minutes Notification of Board Orders Delinquent Payments Action Items GCU-2021-0001: Coggon Solar – Regarding Application for Reconsideration GCU-2021-0002/GCU-2021-0003: Duane Arnold Solar, LLC – Regarding Pro Hac Vice Motion PGA-2020-0225: Black Hills Energy – Regarding Annual Purchased Gas Adjustment Filing PGA-2020-0225/TF-2021-0092: Black Hills Energy – Regarding Motion for Withdrawal of Application for a Conversion Fee REG-3356 et al: Opcom dba WCS Telecom – Regarding Telecom Registrations in Iowa Discussion Items Rules Review Monthly Financials Litigation Update E-22456 P-0883 / P-0830 Other Business Public Comments Adjournment: Next meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022

ORAL PRESENTATION RMU-2021-1114: Chapter 11 Rules

The Board welcomes public comment at the end of the meeting. The public comment process requires individuals to sign up in advance on the list located on the table outside of the hearing room, and for the sign-in information to be legible, in addition to providing a full name, state of residence and contact information. Public comments cannot address contested matters (open dockets) pending before the Board.

To assure the meeting is orderly, meeting attendees are required to comply with the following:

No signs or placards will be permitted in the hearing room and the audience is expected to remain quiet and refrain from interrupting the meeting.

Persons attending the meeting should behave in a respectful manner that allows all comments to be heard.

Mobile phones and other electronic devices must be turned off or set to silent mode. Persons answering phone calls must do so outside of the hearing room.

Meeting attendees are free to come and go as they wish, provided the meeting is not disrupted.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistive services or devices to observe or participate should contact the Iowa Utilities Board at 515.725.7300 at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting to request arrangements. For more information, email iub@iub.iowa.gov.