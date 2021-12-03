Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jeffery Gross to the Florida Building Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jeffery Gross to the Florida Building Commission.

Jeffery Gross

Gross, of Hollywood, is a Professional Architect and President of Jeffery Gross and Associates. He is a Past President of both the American Institute of Architects and the Construction Specifications Institute. Gross earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Florida.  

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

