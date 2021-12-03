Submit Release
Statement from Senator Eric Burlison Regarding Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for National Guard Members

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, today issued the following statement relating to the recent federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and how it will affect Missouri National Guard members:

“In recent months, we have seen a shocking and discouraging amount of federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. This presidential administration has imposed far too many mandates, whether they are travel restrictions, mask mandates or vaccine mandates. These mandates take away a person’s right to choose the best medical practices for them. Now, those who serve our country may also lose their medical freedom. These brave men and women should not have to choose between serving their state or be forced to take a vaccine that they are morally opposed to.

“On Dec. 3, I sent a letter to the governor explaining my concern, and I am calling on the state of Missouri to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates on those who serve in the National Guard. The men and women who serve our country deserve our thanks, and I believe violating their rights in this way is abhorrent. Missouri can, and should, take a stand for those serving in the National Guard to protect their rights.”

