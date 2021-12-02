Submit Release
Supreme Court allows discovery of prosecutor’s notes relevant to a Batson/Wheeler challenge

Rejecting an attorney-work-product claim, the Supreme Court today in People v. Superior Court (Jones) upholds a death row inmate’s right to review a prosecutor’s jury selection notes.  The notes are relevant to the inmate’s claim that the prosecutor used racially motivated peremptory challenges of potential jurors in violation of the Batson and Wheeler cases.

