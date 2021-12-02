Rejecting an attorney-work-product claim, the Supreme Court today in People v. Superior Court (Jones) upholds a death row inmate’s right to review a prosecutor’s jury selection notes. The notes are relevant to the inmate’s claim that the prosecutor used racially motivated peremptory challenges of potential jurors in violation of the Batson and Wheeler cases.
You just read:
Supreme Court allows discovery of prosecutor’s notes relevant to a Batson/Wheeler challenge
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.