Governor Newsom Statement on the Passing of Charlotte Shultz

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Charlotte Shultz, Chief of Protocol for the State of California and Chief of Protocol for the City and County of San Francisco:

“Jennifer and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, an exceptional civic leader, dedicated public servant and treasured friend. For over 50 years, Charlotte lent her invaluable guidance and leadership, serving as Chief of Protocol for three California Governors and 10 mayors of San Francisco.   “Charlotte was the quintessential San Franciscan – defined by her eye for the fantastic and the flourish with which she welcomed visiting dignitaries, foreign consuls and San Franciscans from all walks of life. She helped make the City of San Francisco the vibrant, international city it is today.

“Charlotte’s commitment to California’s civic betterment led to millions of dollars for libraries, parks and arts institutions. It is hard to imagine California without Charlotte Shultz. We will miss her terribly.”

In honor of Shultz, flags at the Stanford Mansion and Governor’s Mansion will be flown at half-staff.

