Madeium Launches the First Sneaker NFT Community with Jagger Eaton and Stomper Haus & Moondust Studios
Peer-to-Peer Design Network Madeium Will Drop the First Sneaker Design NFTs with Eaton’s Cariuma Sneakers Reimagined by Design Studios Stomper Haus and MoondustPORTLAND, OR, USA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madeium, the groundbreaking new peer-to-peer design platform just named “one of the 15 most disruptive companies making their mark in the metaverse future” by Metaverse Insider, has announced exclusive Sneaker NFT drops in a collection inspired by 20-year-old skateboarding phenom, SLS Super Crown Champion, and Olympic Bronze medalist Jagger Eaton. These NFTs include both digital artwork rights and a physical, one-of-one 3D Printed and Bronzed custom sculpture and corresponding custom display box, to be released on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 5 pm PST. Top sneaker design houses Stomper Haus and Moondust Studios came together through Madeium’s unique collaboration based profit-sharing model.
Jagger partnered with core footwear artist Aylmer Jordan Abrea of Stomper Haus to create his “Stompified” version of the Cariuma Pro High, Jagger’s shoes from his Skateboarding Street medal winning run in Tokyo, the first ever Skateboarding Medal in USA History. Abrea is known for his popular Instagram account where he displays his whimsical reimaginations of popular shoes and has worked on footwear designs with numerous brands including Nike, Versace, Pyer Moss and Kith. Aylmer brings Jagger’s sneakers to life by distorting proportions, giving them personality and a strong point-of-view.
Himself a skater, Abrea gave this sneaker a worn-in feel with real wear patterns, staying true to the skate community. Skaters know shoes are only perfect before the first ollie. The “skated” aspects of the shoe represent Jagger’s hard work, slam after slam, getting up off the pavement to try his trick one more time. The ripped laces are authentic to a skater’s crude, knotted solution to extend the session one more try. Abrea’s work perfectly personifies Jagger’s attitude on the board.
This one-of-a-kind sneaker sculpture begged for a custom box created by former Element and Plan B skateboards Art Director Bryan Arii, of the eclectic design and maker house Moondust Studios. Arii’s custom sneaker box clients include The Rock’s Teramana Tequila, Puma, Kanye West, Two J’s Kicks, Mayor (the King of Sneakers), Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and many more. With a current year-long waitlist for Moondust’s creations, this custom NFT collaboration is the only way you can skip in line. Moondust’s wild one-of-a-kind display case includes a rotating turntable, LED lights, skateboard trucks and wheels, and topped with a clear lid to display the Stomper Haus sneaker sculpture inside.
“Madeium is honored to support this Sneaker Collab by empowering artists, designers, and athletes to create on their terms. Here, sneakerheads come together to make digital and physical collections, without anyone in their way,” says Jesse Rademacher, CEO of Madeium, Inc. “This is 100% sneaker community driven. Power to those following their passions. The world needs more of that, right?”
As a continued rollout of this Sneaker NFT Collection, 14 individually designed NFTs by Top Sneaker Customizers are to be released on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The “Mache & Friends NFT Collection” is the brainchild of legendary sneaker artist, Dan “Mache” Gamache of Mache Customs, where he curated a consortium of his favorite designers and respected artist friends to launch his first NFTs for the sneaker community.
The Jagger Eaton Sneaker NFT Collection
Dropping 12/9/21at 5 pm PST - Auction
Jagger’s Sneaker Sculpture by Stomper Haus & Moondust, featuring Cariuma
· Lot includes a single unique NFT, one-of-one (1:1) original art created by Stomper Haus as a life-size, Physical Bronze Sneaker Sculpture by Aylmer Jordan Abrea. NFT Lot includes 3D file, Physical Sculpture, and custom 1:1 electronic Display box by Bryan Arii of Moondust Studios.
Dropping 12/16/2021 at 5 pm PST- Auction
Mache & Friends Sneaker NFT Collection
· Mache Customs curated 7 Sneaker Customizers who each customized two ½ scale Stomper Cariuma 3D printed sculptures. 14 unique designs are being offered individually as 1:1 works for art. Each NFT Lot includes a scaled down box, 1:14 display boxes by Alex Hartman of Hartland Creative (also one of the 7 customizers).
Dropped 11/18/21- Live Auction
· Jagger’s Bronze Mullet Sculpture:
o A life-sized sculpture 3D printed, and hydro plated in copper/bronze metal with a polished finish, created by digital substance designer Oleg Soroko, includes custom hard case by Alex Hartman of Hartland Creative.
· Jagger’s Bronze Mullet 3D Digital Animation:
o Digital Animation of Jagger’s Mullet Riding a Skateboard, doing a kickflip, created by 3D animator Linus Dahlgren.
Visit the collection here:
For high-res images contact
About Stomper Haus
Aylmer Jordan Abrea of Stomper Haus is a self-confessed “footwear artist and enthusiast” specializing in taking current footwear designs and making them “Stompified” by deconstructing proportions and creating new ideas for how shoes can be experienced. Abrea is simultaneously a fine artist working with pencil, paper and pen as well as a digital artist utilizing technology and digital tablets for his creations. A lifelong skateboarder, Abrea as an artist sits in the world of high fashion as well as deconstructive art and streetwear. Find Stomper Haus on Instagram at @stomper_haus
About Moondust Studios
Based in Chino Hills, CA, Moondust Studios is led by graphic designer Bryan Arii, a former Element and Plan B Skateboards Art Director and his talented crew of designers and makers. Moondust’s box creations are all one-of-a-kind collectables and have a yearlong waiting list. The studio counts numerous A-List celebrities and brands among its clients including The Rock, Kanye West, Monster Energy, Lala Anthony, Snoop Dogg, Etnies, Mattel, The Berrics, Urban Necessities, Cloud 9, Tiger Woods, Rob Gronkowski, Two J’s Kicks, Mayor, and Element Skateboards. Find Moondust Studios on Instagram @moondust_studio_inc
About Madeium
Named to Metaverse Insider’s list of the “15 most disruptive companies making their mark in the metaverse future”, Madeium was conceived by former adidas Footwear Design Director Jesse Rademacher and brother Sean Rademacher, an innovative business pioneer, creative visionary, and multi-faceted art director. Prior to founding Madeium, Jesse pioneered technologies and new design tools in additive manufacturing and 3D printing as Design Director of adidas Skateboarding, Snowboarding, Basketball and Footwear Innovation. Jesse has designed athlete and celebrity brands and product collections for James Harden, Pharrell, Damian Lillard, Kanye, Mark Gonzales, Daniel Patrick, Fucking Awesome, Donovan Mitchell and other premier talent.
Functioning not as a brand, but as a peer network, Madeium flips the Footwear Industry’s power structure in favor of designers, influencers, and authentic communities. Through profit sharing and a long list of innovative tools, Madeium’s “Home Court of Ideas” enables makers and design entrepreneurs to launch digital and physical product, direct to consumer, blockchain authenticated, with manufacturing on-demand. Through open-source and collective mindsets, Madeium ecosystem is adaptable to changing innovation by remaining technology agnostic. Our goal is to bring in great resources to improve the professional creative experience. Madeium has pioneered myriad options for designers to monetize ideas, control intellectual property (IP), effectively collaborate, and participate in direct profit-sharing with influencers.
Visit www.madeium.com for more info.
