Should We Live to 120? Healthy Longevity: The Most Important Healthcare Challenge and Opportunity of the 21st Century
Kitalys Institute Releases Probing Session with Age Wave Founder Dr. Ken Dychtwald, Einstein's Dr. Nir Barzilai, and U. of Washington's Dr. Matt Kaeberlein
We are creating an historic mass population of long-lived men and women. What kind of long life have we created? We've managed to prolong the lifespan, we have done too little to prolong Healthspan.”WASHINGTON, DC , UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kitalys Institute, whose mission is to achieve healthy longevity for all, released a video of a probing session from its Targeting Metabesity2021 annual Conference on the controversial issue of whether we can and should live to 120 years old or even longer.
The virtual conference, Oct. 11-14, 2021, focused on significant advancements in geroscience to delay and reverse age decline. The session "From Unhealthy Aging to Healthy Longevity" featured high-level experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities in translating emerging science into gains in Healthspan.
Hosting the session was visionary, renowned gerontologist, author, longevity, and aging thought leader Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D. Dr. Dychtwald led a wide-ranging discussion exploring the new frontiers of longevity and geroscience. After setting out the current state of aging in the US, emphasizing that we are coping with unsustainable health decline and health costs as we gain in longevity, Dr. Dychtwald led the lively discussion on the scientific breakthroughs that could extend healthy human lifespan to 120 and beyond, and how our society will need to adjust to such advances.
Leading Geroscientists, Dr. Nir Barzilai, Director of Albert Einstein College of Medicine's Institute of Aging, and Dr. Matt Kaeberlein, Director of the Healthy Aging and Longevity Research Institute at the University of Washington, discussed recent scientific breakthroughs that could enable more people to become healthy super-agers, approaching the 120 years, that seems to be the current natural limit of human lifespan. From their research and scientific perspectives, viewers will learn the biology behind why we age and emerging 'geroscience' breakthroughs from organ regeneration to 'geroprotective' precision pharmaceuticals.
The panelists acknowledged that we are at a pivotal time in the human lifespan that requires serious consideration of the social, cultural, and structural policy issues around living longer lives in an equitable fashion. The experts discussed the extraordinary advances in curing and preventing the diseases of aging. They explored far-ranging topics such as: Do we want to live to 125? What would the world look like if our healthy lifespan extended to 150 years?
The session continued with Dr. Dychtwald interviewing Adriane Berg, Executive Director, the Kitalys Institute, a co-organizer of the conference, on the broad social issues of ageism, life-long work and learning, environmentalism, population control, and economic sustainability of the 120-plus life, and whether society and the economy were prepared for such an advance. Ms. Berg made the argument that our public policies and private attitudes regarding aging would benefit if we all acted as if the 120-year life was possible and lived into that promise.
The session was a silo-breaking first step to achieving sustainable longevity that matches Healthspan to lifespan. This includes medical excellence, scientific breakthroughs, advanced wellness and self-care, and precision medicine. Most notably, a growing cohort of active elders requires reframing the concept of age itself and what it might mean to be healthy, productive, purposeful, and contributing for decades longer than experienced today.
Watch this visionary session here. It is among the first to spotlight the social issues related to healthy longevity.
About the Targeting Metabesity2021 Conference
The 2021 edition of the conference, held virtually October 11-14, 2021, assembled a stellar and silo-busting roster of over seventy speakers, including top researchers in geroscience, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases, leaders of both established and emerging companies, and investors, regulators, and policymakers.
Distinguished speakers included National Academy of Medicine members Dale Abel, MD, DPhil (University of Iowa), Victor Dzau, MD (President, National Academy of Medicine), Linda Fried, MD, MPH (Dean, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia), Gerald Schulman, MD, Ph.D. (Yale), and Lawrence Steinman, MD (Stanford; conference co-chair).
The conference also featured Chats with Stephen Hahn, MD, former FDA Commissioner, Eric Topol, MD, Founder/Director Scripps Research Translational Institute, and William Haseltine, Ph.D., former CEO, Human Genome Sciences.
For Conference Information: www.metabesity2021.org
About Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D., and Age Wave
Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D., author of 18 books, celebrated public speaker and teacher, successful entrepreneur, documentary filmmaker, visionary thinker, and founder/CEO of Age Wave. Age Wave is the nation's foremost thought leader on population aging and its profound business, social, financial, healthcare, workforce, and cultural implications. Under Dychtwald's leadership, the firm has provided breakthrough research, compelling presentations, award-winning communications, education and training systems, and results-driven strategic consulting initiatives to over half the Fortune 500. For more information, please visit www.agewave.com.
Panel host Ken Dychtwald Ph.D. reflects, "We are creating—for the first time in history—a mass population of long-lived men and women. But what kind of long life have we created? Although we've managed to prolong the lifespan, we have done far too little to prolong the Healthspan. For too many older adults, the later years are a time of illness, pain, disability, and suffering. The time is now – to reimagine science, medicine, wellness, self-care, and social innovation. We must commit greater attention and resources to the scientific research and medical competencies required to cure, delay or, eliminate the diseases of aging."
Founder and Co-Chair of Metabesity 2021, Dr. Alexander Fleming, commented: "We are a part of a global moonshot project to advance healthy longevity for all within the next decade. We aim to make healthy longevity a national objective and a real prospect for everyone. Though we will present some of the amazing scientific advances, we want to work through the challenges of translating these discoveries into products for people who need them."
Conference organizer and Kinexum CEO Thomas Seoh noted, "In just the few years since our inaugural conference in London in 2017, the global longevity ecosystem has grown rapidly. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability arising from biological aging and its consequences - chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, and many cancers. The healthy longevity sector is entering a period of explosive growth, and our Metabesity conferences afford interested parties front row seats in the birth of the longevity industry."
Kitalys Institute Executive Director Adriane Berg added, "Covid-19 was the wakeup call to focus on prevention, to provide everyone a chance for healthy longevity.”
