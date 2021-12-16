“Giving: A Handbook to Happiness for the Modern Philanthropist” FREE on Amazon Kindle December 16-20

'Giving' is now available on Amazon 'Giving' Author Gideon Bernstein

The Amazon ‘hot new release’ is a step-by-step guide to charitable giving

Whether you are new to giving or just need a more strategic approach to philanthropy, Gideon's book provides clear, practical advice that you can use to make giving a more fulfilling experience.” — Nicole Suydam, President & CEO, Goodwill of Orange Country

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Giving: A Handbook to Happiness for the Modern Philanthropist” (Modern Philanthropy Publishing) is author, financial advisor, and philanthropist Gideon Bernstein’s step-by-step guide to the what, why, and how of charitable giving. An Amazon "hot new release," "Giving is regularly priced at $9.99 on Amazon Kindle and in paperback. The Kindle version is being offered for FREE December 16 through December 20 to encourage year-end charitable giving. All net proceeds from the regularly priced sales of the book are being donated to charity.

After the tragic death of his son, giving to others helped author Gideon Bernstein regain his footing, find his purpose, and ultimately rediscover a path back to happiness. Bernstein shares his passion for giving in this essential handbook that will help anyone with a desire to create positive change in the world to explore the role of giving in their own life and create a personal strategy for lifelong philanthropy. The book is part of the #BlazeItForward movement created to honor Bernstein’s son.

“Year-end always brings a much-needed wave of giving to people and causes that need help,” says Bernstein. “I wrote 'Giving' to help everyoneyou think deeply about your approach to giving, put your ideas into action, and rediscover the simple joys of giving to .”

Learn more at www.thejoysofgiving.com. For press inquiries (including review copies), please contact CaroleAnne Hardy of The Advisors Voice at 310-704-4740 or chardy@theadvisorsvoice.com.

To learn about #BlazeItForward, visit https://blazebernstein.org/, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Gideon Bernstein

Gideon Bernstein has served as a trusted financial advisor to affluent families in Orange County, California, for decades, and he is currently a Principal and Chief Investment Officer at Leisure Capital Management. His passion is working with non-profit boards, families, and private foundations to help them achieve their philanthropic missions. Gideon has served as a board member of numerous charitable organizations and as Vice President of Investments and Chairman of the Board for the Jewish Community Foundation of Orange County. He holds designations as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP). Giving is Gideon’s first book.

