Reminder: Recruitment Event for CDL Operators and Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanics

​Job Fair to be held next week in Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – This is a reminder that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event for job seekers next week to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $19.72/hr.) and diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $22.24/hr.) positions the department offers in Lebanon County.

A job fair will be held from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, December 9, at the Lebanon County Maintenance Office, 1445 Cumberland Street, Lebanon PA 17042.

For more information, please call 717-450-2223.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and diesel and construction equipment mechanics, who must have a valid CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: PA Jobs

MEDIA CONTACT: Fritzi Schreffler, cell 717-418-5016

