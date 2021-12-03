SOUTH DAKOTA AG AND MINNEHAHA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING SUMMARYDCI RELEASE SIOUX FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT AND

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, December 3, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation today released the summary into the shooting of Elwood Joseph Dwyer, Jr., 52, Sioux Falls, SD, on October 28, 2021, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Division of Criminal Investigation assisted by the Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol, investigated the incident at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:34 am on October 28, 2021. Officers of the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to the Sanford Hospital Emergency Room in response to 3 victims of an aggravated assault. The victims, 2 adults and 1 juvenile, had arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds. Law enforcement was advised by one of the victims that Dwyer had stabbed all 3 individuals and was still in his residence at 440 South Garfield Avenue. One of the victims, an adult male, died on November 9, 2021 as a result of his injuries.

Officers arrived at the residence, identified themselves and began negotiations with Dwyer at approximately 8:00 am. At approximately 9:31 am Dwyer exited the residence holding a fixed blade knife. Officials on-site ordered Dwyer to drop the knife, but he refused to comply. Officers fired two less lethal 40 mm rounds at Dwyer in an effort to get him to drop the knife. The rounds had little to no effect and Dwyer left the steps and charged officers with the knife raised and pointing at law enforcement. Shots were then fired by members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team which resulted in Dwyer collapsing. Members of the SWAT team and SWAT team medics sought to render first aid to Dwyer but he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The investigation and summary have been reviewed and deemed justified by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The Division of Criminal Investigation would like to thank the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office for their service and cooperation during the investigation.

Sioux Falls Police Department and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office OIS Summary 10/28/2021.

-30-

The Office of the Attorney General is the chief legal officer for the State of South Dakota and provides legal advice to agencies, boards, and commissions of the State as well as representing the State in state and federal court. The Office of Attorney General also handles prosecutions, felony criminal appeals, civil matters, consumer protection issues, and issues formal opinions interpreting statutes for agencies of the state. Visit www.atg.sd.gov to learn more.

Connect with us on Facebook or on Twitter at @SDAttorneyGen