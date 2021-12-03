Suspects Sought in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 4000 Block of Albemarle Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Sunday, October 31, 2021, in the 4000 block of Albemarle Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:25 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.