Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 2200 Block of 26th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the 2200 block of 26th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:52 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Friday, December 3, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.