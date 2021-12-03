Submit Release
MindStir Media Ranked No. 1 Among Los Angeles Book Publishers By Kev’s Best

I’m beyond thrilled that MindStir Media continues to be recognized as a leader in publishing”
— J.J. Hebert, Founder, MindStir Media
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kev’s Best, a well-respected review website, recently ranked MindStir Media as the top book publisher in LA. Kev’s Best follows a special 60-point set of guidelines when reviewing companies, focusing on business history, services, social media, customer reviews and more. To be ranked on top of any Kev’s Best list is an honor.

MindStir Media is one of the nation’s largest book publishers, with offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Portsmouth, NH. MindStir beat out four other prominent LA-based publishing companies on the Kev’s Best list.

J.J. Hebert is the founder and owner of MindStir Media. He is also a USA Today, Wall Street Journal and #1 Amazon bestselling author. He shared his excitement about Kev’s Best rating of MindStir: “I’m beyond thrilled that MindStir Media continues to be recognized as a leader in publishing,” he said. “We work hard to stand out as an author-friendly, creative book publishing option. I’m glad that Kev’s Best acknowledges that vision through its review…”

Located on Sunset Boulevard, MindStir Media has set itself apart from other hybrid publishers and self-publishing companies by helping unknown authors get the attention of celebrities. For instance, MindStir can help an author get a foreword written by Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington or Ernest Hemingway’s granddaughter, Mariel Hemingway. Attaching a celebrity to a project by a new author can instantly catapult the author and his book to the top.

MindStir also offers a 3-month publicity campaign that guarantees incredible exposure such as placements on NBC, CBS and FOX affiliate websites and more. Kevin Harrington recommended MindStir Media as a publisher that can help take a book to the next level.

About MindStir Media:

Founded in 2009, MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing company with locations in Los Angeles, CA, New York, NY and Portsmouth, NH. MindStir offers author services including mentoring from a bestselling author, celebrity endorsements, book design, editing, publishing, distribution, marketing and publicity. Visit mindstirmedia.com to download a free publishing guide.

