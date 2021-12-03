Update: Vermont State Police - Watch Commander schedule, November 29 - December 5
Update: Lt. Robert McKenna will have southern watch through the weekend. His contact information is below.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Watch Commander Schedule for the week of: Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.
Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.
Watch Commander – North
Lt. Jerry Partin
Watch Commander – South
Through Sunday, Dec. 5:
Lt. Robert McKenna
Watch Commander – Troop A (north)
Williston: 802-878-7111
St. Albans: 802-524-5993
Middlesex: 802-229-9191
St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111
Derby: 802-334-8881
Watch Commander – Troop B (south)
Westminster: 802-722-4600
Royalton: 802-234-9933
Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421
Rutland: 802-773-9101
New Haven: 802-388-4919
Please visit:
http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations
for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations