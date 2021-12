The55project and Mana Common present the Pop-Up exhibition featuring most talented Brazilian artists.

The 55 Project

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The55Project | Miami Art WeekPop up Exhibition: "Just Breathe... "Period: November 30th - December 5th | 1- 8pmCurator: Felipe HeggPartner: Mana CommonThe55project and Mana Common present the Pop-Up exhibition featuring most talented Brazilian artists.The55Project and Mana Common are pleased to announce the PopUp “Just Breathe...” to celebrate freedom, adventure and most importantly, art. Theexhibition from Nov 29 -Dec 5, explores paintings, sculptures, photographs, and other mediafrom 17 of the most exciting and talented Brazilian artists today.The Pop Up “Just Breathe...”is the first pop up exhibition created by The55Project incollaboration with Mana Common. The artists selected by curator Felipe Hegg, includesAlice Quaresma, Anna Biondo, Beatriz Chachamovits, Bel Falleiros, Kika Carvalho, JulianaCerqueira Leite, Mano Penalva, Marina Weffort, Maritza Caneca, Mauro Piva, NazarenoRodrigues, Rafael Barron, Regina Parra, Renata Egreja, Thomaz Rosa, Luiza Gottschalk eVivian Caccuri.The exhibit title "Just Breathe..." it's like entering the quiet room, pay attention to your body,focus on your breathing, and notice your thoughts. in Hegg's vision, “the exhibition is a livemeditation of 17 Brazilian artists representing the power of cooperation, liberty, and art”.About Curator:Felipe Hegg has been working in the art market for 12 years producing and curatingexhibitions in exceptional spaces. In 2011, he founded Galeria Lume where he promoted andmanaged the career of notable artists for almost 10 years. In 2019 he moves to Miami startinghis new enterprise, curating shows and advising clients between Brazil and USA.Where/When:Location: 2450 NW 5th Avenue, Miami, Florida, 33127Period: November 30th - December 5th | 1- 8pmSpecial Programs:- November 29th (6pm-9pm) for The55Project Members & Patrons + Guests byBACCF (Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce in Florida) and Mana Common.- December 4 - Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School – Guided TourAbout The55project:Founded by Flavia Macuco Pecego and Maria Fulfaro, the project has a mission is to promoteBrazilian visual artists and cultural projects in the United States through solo or collectiveexhibitions, public art projects, public programs, talks and by creating opportunities for adialogue with a local communities.The55project takes advantage of the diversity found inMiami to create a partnership with organizations with focus to educate, inspire and motivatetheir multicultural population by showcasing the artistic influences through the visual arts.About Mana CommonMana Common is a platform for urban revitalization and community building that transformsurban areas into dynamic and sustainable neighborhoods. The divisions of Mana Commonreflect the most basic elements upon which a community is built: Real estate and urbandevelopment, commerce, art and culture, Technology and innovation, political and socialactivism and Agriculture. The company mission is to provide the physical and digitalinfrastructure for a world-class tech community to thrive in the heart of Downtown Miami.Sponsors and partners:Consulate General of Brazil in MiamiMana CommonIRONMAN Capital PartnersInPlus IncBrazilian-American Chamber of Commerce of FloridaFive DrinksSagrado CaféPRESS IMAGES + CONTACTSLink for high-resolution press photosImages /media - Google DriveFlávia Macuco Pecego | Executive Director flavia@the55project.comCarlos Parra | Latam Business Development Director carlos@manamiami.comMaria Fulfaro | Director of Marketing and Business Development maria@the55project.comInfo: info@the55project.com