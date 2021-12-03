The55project and Mana Common present the Pop-Up exhibition featuring most talented Brazilian artists.
The 55 Project
Pop up Exhibition: "Just Breathe... "
Period: November 30th - December 5th | 1- 8pm
Curator: Felipe Hegg
Partner: Mana Common
The55Project and Mana Common are pleased to announce the Pop
Up “Just Breathe...” to celebrate freedom, adventure and most importantly, art. The
exhibition from Nov 29 -Dec 5, explores paintings, sculptures, photographs, and other media
from 17 of the most exciting and talented Brazilian artists today.
The Pop Up “Just Breathe...”is the first pop up exhibition created by The55Project in
collaboration with Mana Common. The artists selected by curator Felipe Hegg, includes
Alice Quaresma, Anna Biondo, Beatriz Chachamovits, Bel Falleiros, Kika Carvalho, Juliana
Cerqueira Leite, Mano Penalva, Marina Weffort, Maritza Caneca, Mauro Piva, Nazareno
Rodrigues, Rafael Barron, Regina Parra, Renata Egreja, Thomaz Rosa, Luiza Gottschalk e
Vivian Caccuri.
The exhibit title "Just Breathe..." it's like entering the quiet room, pay attention to your body,
focus on your breathing, and notice your thoughts. in Hegg's vision, “the exhibition is a live
meditation of 17 Brazilian artists representing the power of cooperation, liberty, and art”.
About Curator:
Felipe Hegg has been working in the art market for 12 years producing and curating
exhibitions in exceptional spaces. In 2011, he founded Galeria Lume where he promoted and
managed the career of notable artists for almost 10 years. In 2019 he moves to Miami starting
his new enterprise, curating shows and advising clients between Brazil and USA.
Where/When:
Location: 2450 NW 5th Avenue, Miami, Florida, 33127
Special Programs:
- November 29th (6pm-9pm) for The55Project Members & Patrons + Guests by
BACCF (Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce in Florida) and Mana Common.
- December 4 - Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School – Guided Tour
WWW.THE55PROJECT.COM
About The55project:
Founded by Flavia Macuco Pecego and Maria Fulfaro, the project has a mission is to promote
Brazilian visual artists and cultural projects in the United States through solo or collective
exhibitions, public art projects, public programs, talks and by creating opportunities for a
dialogue with a local communities.The55project takes advantage of the diversity found in
Miami to create a partnership with organizations with focus to educate, inspire and motivate
their multicultural population by showcasing the artistic influences through the visual arts.
About Mana Common
Mana Common is a platform for urban revitalization and community building that transforms
urban areas into dynamic and sustainable neighborhoods. The divisions of Mana Common
reflect the most basic elements upon which a community is built: Real estate and urban
development, commerce, art and culture, Technology and innovation, political and social
activism and Agriculture. The company mission is to provide the physical and digital
infrastructure for a world-class tech community to thrive in the heart of Downtown Miami.
Sponsors and partners:
Consulate General of Brazil in Miami
Mana Common
IRONMAN Capital Partners
InPlus Inc
Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida
Five Drinks
Sagrado Café
