Smart City Expo Miami Revolutionizing South Florida’s Smart City Ecosystem
Smart City Expo Miami 2021 - Sustainable Cities Experiences features the best minds in urbanism, sustainable growth and climate action with a global reach.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart City Expo Miami, an international event advancing innovation in sustainable urban solutions, is excited to announce the Sustainable Cities Experiences taking place online from December 8-10, 2021.
Led by architect and urbanist Bernardo Scheinkman, the event focuses on what citizens want and need from their government, and using new technologies to make the government work for them.
“A city is smart if its citizens are smart,” Scheinkman believes. The event interacts with local, national, and international stakeholders, working closely with the City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
According to Mayor Suarez, “Smart City Expo Miami promotes social innovation, establishes partnerships, and identifies business opportunities in an effort to create better futures for cities and citizens worldwide.”
Businesses stand to gain from the smart city revolution, where Smart City Expo Miami is bringing $40 billion business to Miami generating 20,000 green jobs. This 3D live experience will stimulate the use of circular economy in Miami-Dade County, promoting Miami as a top destination for technological and environmental development.
At the heart of the expo are two main events: the Insights Stage, providing daily presentations and group discussions to spearhead smart city initiatives, and the Innovation Hub Showcase, consisting of an exhibition hall where attendees can interact with people and organizations working at the forefront of urban innovation.
Essential representatives from cities, local, national, and international technical bodies, non-governmental organizations, entrepreneurs, activists, and many more will lead the high-level discussions.
Opening the conference are City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Smart City Expo Miami Creator Bernardo Scheinkman.
Keynote speakers includes Jonathan Reichental, CEO of the Human Future; Paul Doherty, CEO of the digit group; Bas Boorsma, Chief Digital Officer for the City of Rotterdam; Luis Guillot, Chief Technology Officer of Government Solutions for Huawei Latin America and the Caribbean.
These are a few of the 50+ speakers coming together for their mission to engage and empower citizens and communities in the planning and implementation of actions to meet the core functions of their cities: livability, workability, and sustainability.
