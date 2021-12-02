Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,914 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom Encourage Californians to Shop Local for the Holidays 

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom today visited Strapping, a Sacramento gift shop, and encouraged Californians to shop local for the holidays.

“California’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, creating over two-thirds of our jobs and supporting our nation-leading recovery,” said Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom, who today visited Strapping, a woman, LGBTQ+ and disabled-owned Sacramento business. “This holiday season, we ask that everyone support the small businesses at the heart of our diverse and vibrant neighborhoods and spread holiday joy throughout their communities by shopping for gifts locally.”

Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom visit Strapping, a Sacramento gift shop

Strapping is owned and operated by Susan and Rachel Stewart, with locations in Oak Park and Midtown. It has been voted best gift shop in Sacramento four times since opening its first location in Oak Park in March 2017. Strapping consistently gives back to the Sacramento community through food and clothing drives, college scholarships for Sacramento high school students and more.

Throughout the pandemic, Governor Newsom has taken swift action to deliver relief to small businesses, including a $4 billion investment creating the largest small business relief grant program in the nation and  $6.2 billion in tax relief for small businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans. Earlier this year, the Governor also signed a COVID-19 recovery package to support small businesses.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom Encourage Californians to Shop Local for the Holidays 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.