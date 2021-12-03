Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Release of Department’s Division-Level COVID-19 Vaccination Data

Some HHS Divisions exceed the Department’s vaccination rate of more than *97 percent.

As a follow up to the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) release last week of federal COVID-19 vaccination data for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and other federal agencies, today HHS released vaccination data for its Divisions, which show that some have exceeded the Department’s vaccination rate of more than *97 percent. In response, Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement:

“Some of our largest Divisions now have vaccination rates that exceed the Department’s vaccination rate of more than 97 percent. So, no matter how you slice and dice the data at HHS, nearly every member of our workforce has answered the President’s call, and I couldn’t be prouder.

“This data, and the data released last week by OMB, prove that federal vaccine requirements work. Because tens of thousands of HHS employees followed the science, they are safer today and so are their families, workplaces, and communities.”

HHS Division-Level COVID-19 Vaccination Data

Operating Divisions

Division Vaccination Rate Compliance Rate Administration for Children and Families 96.7% 99.9% Administration for Community Living 96.7% 100.0% Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality 96.8% 100.0% Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 97.3% 99.7% Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 96.4% 99.6% Food and Drug Administration 96.3% 99.1% Health Resources Services Administration 96.4% 99.8% Indian Health Service 98.7% 99.1% National Institutes of Health 97.1% 99.6% Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 97.0% 99.8%

Staff Divisions

Division Vaccination Rate Compliance Rate Staff Divisions (Overall) 96.3% 99.6% *Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response 98.8% 100% *Immediate Office of the Secretary 100% 100%

*Data from the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Immediate Office of the Secretary are included in the overall staff division data.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Overall)

Number of Employees Vaccination Rate Compliance Rate 88,000+ 97.1% 99.4%

*More than 97 percent of HHS’s 88,000+ employees are vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes approximately 96 percent who are at least two weeks past a two-dose or one-dose vaccine and one percent who have had at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine. In addition, counting those with pending and approved accommodation or medical extension requests, more than 99 percent of the HHS workforce has complied with the President Biden’s vaccination request.